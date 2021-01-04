Health care workers at NJ hospital get 2nd dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

NEWARK, N.J. — Nearly three weeks after New Jersey administered its first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, health care workers returned Monday morning to complete their vaccinations.

Gov. Phil Murphy and Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli were on hand as some of the front-line heroes at Newark’s University Hospital receive their second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Watch the event below or click here.

Nurse Maritza Beniquez became the first person in the Garden State to be vaccinated in a non-trial setting back on Dec. 15 at the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School. She was among those who returned Monday to complete her vaccination process.

Health care workers as well as long-term care residents and staff in the state are getting the vaccine first. Vaccine distribution is being handled in phases, and will eventually be available to the general population.

As of Monday, more than 100,000 vaccine doses have been administered statewide, Murphy said.

Murphy has said the state is on track to vaccinate 70% of residents within six months.

Monday’s vaccinations come just a day after the United States surpassed 350,000 coronavirus deaths.