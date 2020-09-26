NJ hits highest 1-day COVID cases reported since June 5

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

TRENTON, N.J. — On a day when New York announced its highest one-day total of new coronavirus cases since June, New Jersey showed equally concerning signs.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced 760 new COVID-19 cases Saturday. That’s the state’s highest one-day total since June 5. The governor also announced six new people reported dead due to the virus.

#COVID19 UPDATE: New Jersey has 760 new positive cases, pushing our cumulative total to 202,850.



Sadly, we are reporting six new confirmed COVID-19 deaths for a total of 14,312 lives lost.



Learn more: https://t.co/JW1q8awGh7 pic.twitter.com/99PXnAQIWp — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) September 26, 2020

The most new cases were reported in Ocean County with 240. Bergen County, the original hub of the state’s virus outbreak and still the county with the most cases in the state, reported 61 new cases, sixth most of the state’s 21 counties on Saturday. Every county in the state posted at least three new cases.

To date, 202,850 New Jerseyans have tested positive for coronavirus. At least 14,312 have died from COVID-19.