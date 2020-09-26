NJ hits highest 1-day COVID cases reported since June 5

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
State health officials report 450 new cases of coronavirus Thursday

COVID-19

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

TRENTON, N.J. — On a day when New York announced its highest one-day total of new coronavirus cases since June, New Jersey showed equally concerning signs.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced 760 new COVID-19 cases Saturday. That’s the state’s highest one-day total since June 5. The governor also announced six new people reported dead due to the virus.

The most new cases were reported in Ocean County with 240. Bergen County, the original hub of the state’s virus outbreak and still the county with the most cases in the state, reported 61 new cases, sixth most of the state’s 21 counties on Saturday. Every county in the state posted at least three new cases.

To date, 202,850 New Jerseyans have tested positive for coronavirus. At least 14,312 have died from COVID-19.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Brooklyn Cyclones gear up for 20th anniversary season

7-year-old boy killed in Newark house fire: officials

Young boy killed in Newark house fire, officials say

Gorgeous weather for Mets home opener Thursday

Brooklyn man arrested for 3 anti-Asian hate crime attacks: NYPD

City beaches will open on schedule with health precautions

Jackson Heights apartments destroyed in fire

Andrew Giuliani targeting run against Cuomo in 2022

﻿Transit and infrastructure projects addressed in NY budget