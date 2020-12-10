NJ health commissioner talks COVID-19 vaccine plans, hospital capacity and more

NEW JERSEY — As New Jersey continues to see a concerning rise in both new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli gave PIX11 an update on COVID-19 in the Garden State.

Persichilli said that while New Jersey hospitals are doing okay currently with capacity, she expects the state will hit a new peak of around 13,000 in January.

The health official said the spike in new cases and hospital patients will likely be a cumulative effect of the holiday season, from Thanksgiving, through Hanukkah and Christmas and then New Years.

While the country awaits the FDA’s likely emergency-use approval for the Pfizer vaccine, Persichilli gave us some details about the state’s plans for vaccine distribution and prioritization.

Watch her full interview above now.