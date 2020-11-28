NJ health commissioner quarantines after staffer tests positive for COVID-19

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli is quarantining after one of her staffers tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson said in a statement Saturday.

Persichilli is often seen aside Gov. Phil Murphy at press briefings on the virus. She will work from home through at least Dec. 8.

The employee was last in the building on Nov. 24 and is currently isolating at home “out of an abundance of caution,” the spokesperson said.

“An employee working in the commissioner’s office recently tested positive for COVID-19. The employee was last in the building on Tuesday, November 24 and is currently isolating at home.

The office has begun the contact tracing process to notify everyone who may have come into contact with the staffer during the potential infection window and will offer testing to close contacts.

Persichilli’s (office) was closed and cleaned according to CDC guidelines.

“The commissioner will not be participating in in-person press conferences during her quarantine period and will resume in-person public appearances according to CDC guidance.”

Murphy himself had to quarantine after a staffer tested positive in October. The staffer later tested negative for the virus.

