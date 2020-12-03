NJ health care workers, first responders experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks

NEW JERSEY — As coronavirus cases rise in New Jersey, health care workers and first responders are experiencing outbreaks.

Several nurses at the Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen, New Jersey have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or are experiencing symptoms and undergoing testing.

According to Barbara Rosen the First Vice-President of the Health Professionals and Allied Employees Union, “There are about 40 members that are currently sick with COVID-19. The outbreaks in hospitals among the staff is a big concern of ours.”

At one point the Palisades Medical Center was diverting patients to other hospitals, but the Hackensack Meridian Health Network said the divert order was canceled Thursday morning.

Health care workers are not the only essential workers experiencing outbreaks.

The Hackensack Fire Department said six of its firefighters have been diagnosed with COVID-19. The chief said more than 20 employees are in quarantine.

However, the fire chief said on its Facebook page, the department has enough staff to respond to emergencies.

New Jersey has seen a spike in cases statewide.

The state has reported thousands of new daily positive COVID-19 cases within recent weeks.