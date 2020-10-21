NJ Gov. Murphy tests negative for COVID-19 after senior staffer contracts virus

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW JERSEY — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy tested negative for COVID-19 on Wednesday after a senior member of his staff contracted the virus, prompting the governor to suddenly leave a public event and get tested.

Murphy placed himself in voluntary quarantine Wednesday after announcing at a public event that he’d recently been in close proximity to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

The person in question is Senior Advisor to the Governor for Strategic Communications Daniel Bryan. He remains asymptomatic, according to a spokesperson for Murphy.

“The contact tracing process is underway, and anyone, including members of press, believed to have exposure as defined by CDC guidelines will be notified,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Wearing a surgical mask while standing at a podium, the governor said he had just been informed that he was in close contact on Saturday with someone who received a positive coronavirus test result. That information had apparently been given to the governor just minutes before he made the announcement.

“I was just informed by my colleagues [that] I was in close proximity to someone who tested positive,” Murphy said. “I will now, unfortunately, have to take myself off the field. I can’t ask President Trump not to come to Bedminster and do a fundraiser, and have me sit here.”

Murphy was referring to his comments earlier this month criticizing the president for having held a major fundraising event at his golf club in Somerset County, New Jersey. The event took place the day before the president announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19. However, at the event at Trump’s New Jersey golf club, the president appeared to be symptomatic, according to some of the attendees.

In a statement released later Wednesday, a spokesman for Murphy said it was a senior member of the governor’s staff who tested positive.

“Per guidance from public health officials, the individual is currently quarantining at home. We have begun the contact tracing process to notify everyone who may have come into contact with our colleague during the potential infection window,” the spokesman said. “The governor received a coronavirus test on Monday as part of his regularly-scheduled testing regime, which came back negative. The governor and first lady were also tested this afternoon, which came back negative.”

Murphy was at Camden Community College, in Blackwood, New Jersey, to announce a new $14 million job training program for people who became unemployed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor had said he would immediately take a new COVID-19 test and self-quarantine while awaiting the results.

Murphy and first lady Tammy Murphy have canceled in-person events through the weekend. They will take an additional COVID-19 test before they resume in-person engagements.