NJ Gov. Murphy quarantines after family member positive for COVID-19

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy canceled all of his upcoming public events and self-quarantined Wednesday after learning a member of his family recently tested positive for COVID-19, spokesperson for the governor said.

The contact tracing process was initiated to notify anyone who may have been in close contact with the family member, who was not identified, according to officials.

“After careful review, the governor does not qualify as an exposed close contact. However, out of an abundance of caution and in line with the highest levels of commitment to protecting public health, the governor will be canceling in-person events and voluntarily quarantining before resuming any in-person engagements,” Murphy’s spokesperson said in a statement. “The governor received a coronavirus test earlier [Wednesday] as part of his regularly-scheduled testing regime, which came back negative.”

Murphy was initially expected to hold an in-person coronavirus briefing at 1 p.m. in Trenton. The news conference was moved to zoom and rescheduled for 3 p.m.

When asked about how it’s possible he hadn’t had close contact with the person, Murphy said the decision was made based on CDC guidelines.

“The key is: are you within 6 feet — this is the CDC guideline — are you within 6 feet for a cumulative 15 minutes in a 24-hour block,” he said during the briefing. “The conclusion that we have made, and my wife and I thought very carefully about this, is the answer is no. But having said that, we are still living in the same house and we don’t want to take any chances.”

The governor would not identify the person who has the virus, but he added that it is not his wife, first lady Tammy Murphy, who was tested Wednesday afternoon and received a negative result.

“So that’s good news,” Murphy said.

The family member tested positive Wednesday morning, but Murphy said it’s not clear where the exposure happened. The governor said they had not been to any large gatherings.

Murphy has not been vaccinated against COVID-19. When asked if the possible exposure has changed his mind on the matter, he said he still wants to prioritize more vulnerable populations and expressed confidence that his time would soon come as vaccine supply increases.

Wednesday marked the second time the governor self-quarantined due to a possible COVID-19 exposure. Murphy abruptly left a public event in October after learning a staff member had tested positive for the virus.

He voluntarily quarantined for about a week and returned to his regular schedule of appearances and meetings after multiple negative tests over several days.