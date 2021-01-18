NJ faces imminent closure of coronavirus vaccination sites as supply lags even farther than the need

KEARNEY, N.J. — New Jersey is on course to open 250 coronavirus vaccination centers statewide this month, according to Gov. Phil Murphy, as the Garden State tries to fulfill the need to vaccinate its citizens. However, supply of the vaccine is so low that some of the vaccination centers that are already open may have to shut down temporarily, as early as Wednesday.

Vaccinations at a site in Kearney on Monday went smoothly, but were also reminders of how significant the supply problem is.

The mayor of Kearney, Alberto Santos, summed up the challenge.

“We don’t have enough supply,” he told PIX11 News. “We could administer much more supply if we had it.”

Joan Quigley, president of North Hudson Community Action Corporation, which coordinated the vaccination event on Monday, as well as nine others in the county in as many days, said that the situation is dire.

“We have 200 doses tomorrow, and we’re done,” Quigley told PIX11 News. “Unless the state gives us more, we’re done. We have no more vaccine.”

Statewide, to keep up with the need, at least 400,000 doses per week are needed, according to the Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli. She’s said that the state is capable of administering 470,000 doses. Currently, the state is only receiving about 100,000 doses from the federal government.

In the Garden State, people 65 and older, medical workers, first responders, and people age 16 to 64 with pre-existing health conditions qualify for the vaccine.

Four million New Jersey residents meet the criteria.

Getting an inoculation now is challenging to say the least. Still, Kearney’s mayor said persistence, at a local level, can pay off.

“Don’t give up,” he urged. “Reach out for your local authorities,” the mayor continued. “Reach out for your town hall, for your mayor’s office, for your councilperson, and ask them for help, and they will try to guide you.”