NJ exceeds 2,000 cases in a day for first time since May

HOBOKEN, N.J. — Today, New Jersey reported over 2,089 new cases of COVID-19, marking the first time the state has topped 2,000 new cases in a single day since May.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy delivered the grim update from Rutgers University today, where he made his first public appearance in a week to announce a new head of higher education for the state. Murphy had been in quarantine since learning a member of his administration was infected.

“We are still in the fight, let there be no doubt about it,” said the Governor.

The governor stated in an interview today “all options are on the table” when asked if another lockdown is coming, but “we are not there yet”.

In Hoboken, one of several cities imposing curfews on businesses in attempt to curb the surge, cases in the second half of October are increasing at double speed when compared to the first half of the month.

“The numbers are definitely spiking,” said Leo Pellegrini, Director of Hoboken Health and Human Services. “Most of the cases we’re seeing is from social gatherings. People are going to birthday parties, weddings again.”

Last night, Hoboken tried to pass an ordinance for $1,000 fines against parties with 25 or more people. But not enough council members showed up to the emergency meeting to make it happen.

Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla did sign an executive order imposing a midnight curfew on all bars.

“I would be pretty upset if I owned a bar and my business was being limited,” said Andrew Impastato, who lives in Hoboken and runs a parking app for residents, “Parking Dude”.

Despite the curfew, more cars are already pouring into Hoboken for the Halloween weekend.

“Students are at home, parents are at home trying to work and one of the things we could have done is eliminate street cleaning for this week specifically,” said Impastato.

In addition to Hoboken, curfews on businesses have been imposed in Paterson and Newark.

Police in Hoboken say they will be working longer overtime tomorrow, in anticipation of the crowds coming to Hoboken to celebrate Halloween.