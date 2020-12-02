NJ COVID numbers keep rising, as new research and photos show people less likely to take precautions

ELIZABETH, N.J. — New Jersey continues to see a rise in COVID cases at a level not seen since last spring.

Meanwhile, it’s late next spring that Gov. Phil Murphy is targeting as a point when Garden State residents can begin to see the virus and its effects start to wane, thanks to a vaccine and warmer weather.

In the meantime, the governor and health officials are calling on residents to step up their efforts to protect one another from the virus. Recently released research shows that that’s not happening, though, nationwide, or in New Jersey, and that it’s causing the increase in coronavirus cases.

At an early afternoon news conference, Gov. Murphy said that some of the coronavirus numbers keep creeping up, in a grim pattern.

“The worst has been worse than we had imagined,” the governor said, as he reported that the number of New Jersey residents in the hospital is 3,287. It was the highest number since May 20, and was the fourth straight day of a rise in cases. There were also 56 newly reported deaths.

The figure came in spite of news from authors of a recently released report from the Covid States Project, a group of researchers from Rutgers, Northeastern, Harvard and Northwestern Universities. The group has monitored about 20,000 people nationwide since April, to see how they’re coping with the viral threat.

Researchers found that New Jersey has a stronger rate of compliance than most states.

Dr. Katherine Ognyanova is a Rutgers professor who’s part of the project. For New Jersey specifically, she said that they found high compliance.

“All the New Jersey numbers are actually higher than the national average,” Ognyanova said in a Zoom interview.

She said that the Garden State is one of the Top 15 states for compliance. However, she added, “even here, where we started really well, where about nine in 10 people were doing what they should in the spring, now it’s closer to six in 10.”

That reduction in compliance was evident in one example that the governor singled out on Wednesday.

“Are you kidding me?” he asked, during his news conference, as a photo was projected on a screen next to him of a crowd of hundreds of mostly unmasked people stood shoulder, partying in a courtyard.

“This is the outdoor bar at Portabello, in the Bergen County borough of Oakland,” Gov. Murphy said. “I’m trying hard to find a mask anywhere in that crowd.”

The illegal gathering from the day before Thanksgiving resulted in the restaurant losing its permit to have outdoor after 4 p.m. for 30 days.

The governor also tried to look ahead, pointing out that now that there are vaccines about to be released in the U.S., it’s just a matter of time before New Jersey residents get full access to it.

“I’m sticking with April/May,” said Murphy.