NJ COVID-19 overnight cases highest in nearly 7 months; numbers are ‘devastating’

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey’s COVID-19 overnight caseload surged by almost 4,000 new cases, the highest increase in nearly seven months, Gov. Phil Murphy said.

The increase is the latest trend showing the virus’ resurgence. The average increase over the first seven days of this month reached roughly 2,135, up from about 590 cases a day in early October.

“These numbers are devastating,” Murphy tweeted. “We are still in the midst of a pandemic. Wear a mask. Social distance. Stay safe.”

The average caseload increase for the first week of September was just 337 case, according to state Health Department figures.

