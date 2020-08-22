NJ COVID-19 hospitalizations hit lowest level since March, Murphy says

TRENTON, N.J. — Coronavirus hospitalizations have hit their lowest level in the state of New Jersey since late March, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Saturday.

The governor tweeted that the Garden State has 376 currently hospitalized for COVID-19 in a tweet. That’s the state’s lowest number since March 24. Murphy added that the peak saw over 8,000 New Jerseyans in the hospital with the virus.

“It’s incredible what we’ve achieved by pulling together as one New Jersey family, but we’re not over the finish line yet,” said Murphy.

New Jersey still announced 427 new positive coronavirus cases Saturday. The state’s cumulative total is now at 189,236. The state reported three more COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total dead to 14,114.

