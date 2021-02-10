NJ could ease COVID restrictions by Easter: Murphy

TRENTON, N.J. — Despite quarantining out of an abundance of caution after coming into contact with a family member who tested positive for COVID-19, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy proceeded with his daily briefing virtually, reporting on a drop in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations statewide.

It’s a trend that he says could lead to the easing of more restrictions, even suggesting a timeline of Easter.

“The variants are going to continue to be something we watch like a hawk, but you could see being in a dramatically different place not that long from now,” he said. “Easter is the first week of April, so I pick that as something that’s six or seven weeks away.”

As of Wednesday, more than 1.1 million New Jersey residents have been vaccinated.

With 142 outbreaks now reported in New Jersey schools however, the pressure to widen vaccine eligibility to educators is mounting on the governor.

“I said this all along, educators are up to bat next, we just need more supply,” he said.

While the overall inoculation numbers are encouraging, the low rate of vaccines being administered in minority communities hit the hardest with the virus,continues to be a concern.

Blacks and Latinos Account for just 8% of those vaccinated in the garden state versus white people making up 50% of that total.

Gov. Murphy paid a visit to a vaccination site inside the Mary McLeod Bethune Life Center in Jersey City Wednesday, applauding their daily turnaround of 800 to 1,000 inoculations, where it’s targeting a community that he says is under-served.

“That is where we have to aggressively push into and get these vaccines, not just spoken about and framed so that folks understand it, but just so we could get the job done,” he said.

As part of a statewide initiative, the New Jersey department of health will be holding a number of virtual town halls in the coming weeks with doctors from the community where they plan to debunk myths and misinformation about the COVID19 vaccine. The Townhalls will be geared toward the black, Caribbean and Latino communities.

While Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York announced that some fans would be let back into stadiums both outdoor and indoor, no such decision has been made by Gov. Murphy yet.

“Since the start of this pandemic, the administration has continuously engaged in discussions with New Jersey professional sports teams regarding how they can safely operate,” a spokesperson for the governor told PIX11 News.

The New Jersey Devils are currently the only professional sports team playing in season but have been kept off the ice due to a rash of players forced to quarantine for COVID-19 protocols. The next pro sports teams in New Jersey to begin play would be MLS’ New York Red Bulls and the NWSL’s Sky Blue FC, who play at Red Bull Arena in Harrison. A spokesperson for the governor reiterated that Murphy’s ownership stake in Sky Blue FC would play no role in the return of fans to matches.