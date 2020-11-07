NJ continues to see troubling trend in coronavirus infections

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey health officials reported 3,207 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, marking the highest daily total since April 26.

Gov. Phil Murphy threatened tighter restrictions on Friday as new COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

“This pandemic is real, and these numbers are going in the wrong direction. Wear a mask. Social distance. Stay safe,” Murphy said in a tweet on Saturday.

Eleven lab-confirmed deaths were also reported Saturday. The death toll since March climbed to 14,625 lives lost.

