NJ congressman pushes bill to safeguard nursing homes against flu, coronavirus

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW JERSEY — New Jersey Rep. Josh Gottheimer is sounding the alarm on nursing homes that he says are not prepared for the coming flu season and a possible resurgence of COVID-19.

“With flu season right around the corner … I’m here today at this state-run facility to make sure we are preventing another massive tragedy,” said Gottheimer.

The lawmaker announced on Monday he has bi-partisan support for his bill, which would require nursing homes to report infections and outbreaks in real time to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It would also mandate a crisis plan at every facility, including ample communication with families and stockpiles of personal protective equipment.

Standing outside Paramus Veterans Home, where 81 residents and a staff member died of COVID-19, Gottheimer also urged the state to get clear on rapid testing protocols for long-term care facilities.

“I understand we need to make sure we have the right rapid testing,” he said. “But we need the state and the Department of Health to give very clear guidance to our long-term care facilities.”

Right now, Gottheimer said many nursing homes want to use rapid testing at the door to stop employees and visitors who may be positive from coming in. But the New Jersey Department of Health has expressed concerns that these tests may not be accurate.

Long-term care facilities were ground zero for coronavirus, which killed over 7,000 nursing home residents in New Jersey.

Gottheimer’s bill still needs to be put up for a vote in the Senate and House of Representatives.

