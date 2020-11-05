NJ ‘close’ to implementing new restrictions as COVID-19 cases rise across state: Gov. Murphy

Patricia Adams, a resident of senior housing, is tested for COVID-19 in Paterson, New Jersey on May 8, 2020.

NEW JERSEY — As the rising coronavirus cases in New Jersey continue to raise concern, Gov. Phil Murphy said the state is “close” to implementing new restrictions.

Gov. Murphy reported Thursday another 2,104 positive COVID-19 cases. The state’s percent positivity rate is 7.74%.

“Bear with us, we will clearly be taking action,” he said.

The type of restrictions were not immediately disclosed, the state is looking at different steps on what type of restrictions would be made, but Murphy said he hoped “it would be action that balances all the various challenges and interests that we have.”

As of Monday, New Jersey reported over 6,400 cases.

Current cases mirror the number of positive cases the state reported in May.

About 1,224 COVID-positive patients were hospitalized, with 36% of them in critical care with ventilators, according to Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli.

Just seven weeks ago, the state’s hospitalization number was about three times less at 420, she added.

“This virus has not taken a break and we cannot either,” said Persichilli.

Since the start of the pandemic, the state has reported 247,219 positive COVID-19 cases and 14,603 fatalit