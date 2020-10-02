Trump led NJ fundraiser after knowing COVID exposure; state urges attendees self-quarantine

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW JERSEY — Just hours after President Donald Trump announced he and the first lady tested positive for COVID-19, New Jersey has started its contact-tracing process for people who attended his fundraiser at his Bedminster golf club.

Trump led a fundraiser in New Jersey Thursday night after knowing he had been exposed to Senior Aide Hope Hicks, who was infected with the coronavirus.

Trump is 74 years old, putting him at higher risk of serious complications from a virus that has now killed more than 205,000 people nationwide.

Gov. Phil Murphy has urged all fundraiser attendees to follow proper protocols and get tested.

“The contact-tracing process is underway. We urge everyone who attended yesterday’s event in Bedminster to take full precautions, including self-quarantining and getting tested,” Murphy said in a statement.

The governor also wished Trump and the first lady “a speedy and complete return to good health.”

“If there is one thing we have learned in New Jersey over these months, it’s that we pull together and support everyone fighting this virus,” he said.

President Trump tweeted early Friday morning he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus after confirming late Thursday that Hope Hicks, a senior White House staffer who serves as counselor to the president, was infected with the coronavirus.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19,” Trump tweeted. “We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”

Despite Hicks’ diagnosis, Trump remained out of the White House on Thursday. The CDC states that those who have been in close contact with someone who has the coronavirus should quarantine for 14 days.

Trump was originally going to meet with supporters on Friday in Washington before heading to Florida for a Make America Great Rally. Those events have been canceled, according to the White House.

Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence have tested negative for the virus and wish the president and first lady well, according to his press secretary.

Though it’s unclear when Trump contracted the virus, former Vice President Joe Biden shared a debate stage unmasked with the president on Tuesday evening during the presidential debate. Their podiums were spaced more than six feet apart, following CDC guidelines, but he is expected to get tested Friday morning.