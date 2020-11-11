NJ Attorney General Gurbir Grewal tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
NJ attorney general

Gurbir Grewal

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal has tested positive for COVID-19, the state announced Wednesday.

Grewal learned earlier in the day that a staff member he had contact with on Monday had tested positive. He then took a rapid test which also came back positive. A follow-up PCR test returned a negative result.

The attorney general is asymptomatic, according to the state. He is currently quarantining at home and the department of law and public safety is beginning the contact tracing process.

Grewal plans to continue to work from home.

The state of New Jersey had 3,078 positive coronavirus tests Wednesday. There were also 15 confirmed deaths, bringing the state total to 14,676

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss