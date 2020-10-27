NJ aiming for 70% coronavirus vaccination rate once available

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey health officials aim to have 70% of the state vaccinated for COVID-19 once a vaccine becomes available.

Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said Monday that such an effort would require about 81,000 people per day over five days to be vaccinated.

Gov. Phil Murphy called on the federal government to fund a vaccination program.

A vaccine could become available later this year or early next year, according to health officials. A big hurdle, Persichilli said, will be building public confidence in the vaccine.