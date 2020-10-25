Newark mayor plans ‘serious measures’ after rise in COVID cases

NEWARK — Newark Mayor Ras Baraka says he’s planning “serious measures” amid a rise in COVID-19 cases in New Jersey’s biggest city.

The mayor tweeted Sunday that the city had more new COVID-19 cases than every other municipality in Essex County combined.

“We are witnessing a serious spike and tomorrow we will begin taking serious measures,” he wrote. “Wear your mask!”

Essex County had 155 new cases of the 1,140 new total in New Jersey Sunday. That was more than any other county in New Jersey.

