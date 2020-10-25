Newark mayor plans ‘serious measures’ after rise in COVID cases

NEWARK — Newark Mayor Ras Baraka says he’s planning “serious measures” amid a rise in COVID-19 cases in New Jersey’s biggest city.
The mayor tweeted Sunday that the city had more new COVID-19 cases than every other municipality in Essex County combined.
“We are witnessing a serious spike and tomorrow we will begin taking serious measures,” he wrote. “Wear your mask!”
Today Newark had more COVID-19 cases than every other city in Essex County combined! We are witnessing a serious spike and tomorrow we will begin taking serious measures. Wear your mask!— Ras J. Baraka (@rasjbaraka) October 25, 2020
Essex County had 155 new cases of the 1,140 new total in New Jersey Sunday. That was more than any other county in New Jersey.