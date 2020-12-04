Newark COVID-19 lockdown ends, city calls it ‘effective’

NEWARK — The city of Newark is ending a 10-day lockdown that its mayor is calling “effective” in stopping the spread of coronavirus Friday.

Mayor Ras Baraka believes the locdown kept people inside and away from mass gatherings.

“I want to thank the great majority of Newark residents and businesses that cooperated with our lockdown that began the day before Thanksgiving and ended today,” Baraka said. “Our collective efforts have resulted in early data that shows our positivity rate has dropped and we anticipate further declines when we have data from the full shutdown period.”

The mayor said that he had to shut down 53 businesses for violating Gov. Phil Murphy’s executive order during the lockdown. But ultimately, Baraka believes the lockdown served a purpose and allowed Newark to double testing efforts..

“Despite some outlier businesses cited for violations, the entire city appreciates the sacrifices made by the residents and businesses who continue to fulfill their civic duty to help keep everyone safe,” Baraka said.

The Mayor noted 53 businesses were shut down during the lockdown for violating the Governor’s Executive Order.

Baraka also issued a new executive order providing guidelines for the winter months and holiday seasons in the Brick City, urging residents not to gather indoors for large family parties and to take the usual precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, including social distancing, frequent hand washing and wearing masks.

“It is imperative that we continue to follow current COVID-19 protocols, as well as adhere to State Executive Orders and previous active Municipal Executive Orders,” the Mayor said.

Baraka promised in a statement that brighter days were ahead.

“We are going to get to the other side of this pandemic. A vaccine is coming,” he said. “But the quickest way to stop the spread and keep ourselves safe is to work together as a united city, and the closer we get to the finish line the harder we have to push.”

New Jersey announced a record number of positive coronavirus cases Friday. Essex County, where Newark is located, reported 591 new cases, second-most in the state.