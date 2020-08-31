Newark community weary of COVID-19 vaccine trials as experts stress voluntary participation

Coronavirus

NEWARK, N.J. — As pharmaceutical companies across the world race to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, a clinical trial in Newark is getting local pushback.

“We are here to talk about the vaccine and the fact they want to come into a Black community and do trials on our people,” protester Donna Jackson said outside Newark’s University Hospital.

Monday was the first day the hospital was running Moderna’s phase 3 clinical trial for a COVID-19 vaccine.

“This trial is completely voluntary and communities of color and Black communities, in particular, have every reason to be skeptical of scientific research given the very unfortunate history of this country about medical experimentation in Black communities,” University Hospital CEO and President Dr. Shereef Elnahal said.

This historical scientific racism includes Dr. James Marion Sims, who performed gynecological procedures on enslaved women. And the 20th century Tuskegee Experiment, when Black men were not told they were being injected with syphilis.

This upsetting history prompted Newark Mayor Ras Baraka to issue a statement telling residents the “City of Newark cannot and did not authorize for any residents to partake in the research. If you do not want to be involved or have any uncertainty, please do not participate.”

This Moderna phase 3 clinical trial is happening in 89 hospitals across the country. Dr. Elnahal said he is even participating in the study. He said it is important that communities of color are represented in the vaccine trials.

He said it will help make a more effective vaccine.

“The population studied is reflective of what America looks like and what our community looks like,” he said.

Baraka praised Elnahal but also said, “The trial is 100% voluntary and you have the right to say no.”

