Newark begins overnight street closures amid NJ COVID-19 uptick

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEWARK, N.J.— As coronavirus cases in New Jersey continue to surge, the city of Newark has announced street closures in an attempt to fight the spread of the disease.

Beginning Friday, the Department of Public Safety and the Ambassador Unit will close streets leading into the East Ward from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Residents who live in the impacted area, particularly the zip code 07105, will be allowed to travel for essential needs.

Proof of area residency or proof that an essential need is being addressed will be required.

The street closures are the latest measures taken by New Jersey’s largest city to fight the spread of COVID-19.

Last month, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka announced an 8 p.m. curfew on non-essential businesses.

Statewide, Gov. Phil Murphy expressed concern over the second wave of the virus, enacting other restrictions, including reduced capacity on indoor and outdoor gatherings.

“The next two or three months are going to be brutal,” Gov. Murphy said during an interview with CNN.

