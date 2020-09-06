New York’s COVID-19 infection rate stays under 1% for 30 straight days

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — As New York continues to make great strides in battling the pandemic, the state’s COVID-19 infection rate has been less than 1% for 30 straight days, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday.

“We know based on experience that an incremental, data-driven reopening is the best way to protect the health and safety of all New Yorkers. As this virus continues to be a national crisis, it’s clear that caution is a virtue, not a vice,” Cuomo said in a statement.

Hospitalizations in the state have also dropped to 410, which is a new low since March 16, the governor said.

The state reported an additional 729 coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases to 439,501.

Another nine deaths were also reported Saturday.

As New York continues to see progress in fighting the spread of the disease, Gov. Cuomo reminded everyone wear masks and follow social distancing protocols, especially during the Labor Day weekend.

“I urge everyone to be smart so we don’t see a spike in the weeks ahead,” he said.