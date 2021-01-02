New York surpasses 1 million COVID-19 cases since March, DOH data shows

Pedestrians move through Times Square amid the coronavirus outbreak on Friday, April 17, 2020.

NEW YORK — The state of New York surpassed 1 million cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

The state Health Department reported 15,074 new cases were confirmed on Friday, bringing the statewide cumulative total since March to 1,005,785.

Experts say the official number of coronavirus cases represents a significant undercount, since many people in the New York City area were infected with the coronavirus last spring when testing was largely unavailable.

New York is the fourth state to report more than 1 million positive COVID-19 tests after California, Texas and Florida.

More than 30,300 New Yorkers have died from the virus since March, according to DOH data.

The state’s percent of positive cases is 7.45%.