New York surpasses 1 million COVID-19 cases since March, DOH data shows

Coronavirus

by: , Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
coronavirus new york city

Pedestrians move through Times Square amid the coronavirus outbreak on Friday, April 17, 2020.

NEW YORK — The state of New York surpassed 1 million cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

The state Health Department reported 15,074 new cases were confirmed on Friday, bringing the statewide cumulative total since March to 1,005,785.

Experts say the official number of coronavirus cases represents a significant undercount, since many people in the New York City area were infected with the coronavirus last spring when testing was largely unavailable.

New York is the fourth state to report more than 1 million positive COVID-19 tests after California, Texas and Florida.

More than 30,300 New Yorkers have died from the virus since March, according to DOH data.

The state’s percent of positive cases is 7.45%.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Coney Island amusement parks reopen after over a year closed

L.I. Rep. Lee Zeldin talks run for NY governor, anti-Cuomo campaign ad

Friday deadline to opt into in-person learning in NYC

DMX's manager: Rapper still on life support

Enjoyable, partly cloudy Friday before chance of rain this weekend

NYC independent pharmacies warn of closures during pandemic

Police search for answers in death of twin infants

Vaccinations are on the rise -- and so are cases

Mr. G's (early) weekend forecast