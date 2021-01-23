New York sending out more community vaccination prep kits

NEW YORK — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the state will be sending more vaccination preparation kits to senior housing complexes and churches in an effort to ensure fairness in vaccine distributions.

The kits include syringes, vials, personal protective equipment and other gear.

The governor said Saturday that kits are being sent to four more senior housing complexes in New York City and eight churches around the state where 3,000 additional people are expected to be vaccinated by Tuesday.

Cuomo says the kits help ensure vaccinations in Black, Latino and other communities where COVID-19 has had a disproportionate impact.