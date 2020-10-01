NY, NJ roll out contact-tracing notification app, ‘COVID Alert’

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — New York and New Jersey have rolled out a new technology-based contact-tracing app as the state continues to fight the spread of the COVID-19.

“COVID Alert NY ,” and “COVID Alert NJ” are voluntary, anonymous exposure-notification apps that allows people to get an alert if they were in close contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said during a teleconference Thursday.

“Testing is to identify a person, so you can isolate and quarantine that person and then find the connections from that person, and that’s contact tracing. We have about 15,000 people statewide who do contact tracing, they call them disease detectives. But we’ve been looking for a technology-based solution. And today, we are announcing an app that you can download for free from the app store called COVID Alert NY,” he said in a statement.

“Over the course of our public health emergency, we’ve called for a shared sense of personal responsibility to support our contact tracing efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19,” NJ Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement. “With the launch of COVID Alert NJ and our regional app network, New Jerseyans and residents in our neighboring states can support our fight against COVID-19 simply by downloading an application on their phone. The app is free and secure, and your identity, personally identifying information, and location will never be collected. The more phones that have the app, the better we can fight this pandemic.”

The app uses cellphone data to tell users if they were within six feet of a person who tested positive and is on the app, Cuomo said.

The app uses Bluetooth technology to detect proximity to others with the same app, Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa added.

“COVID Alert” does not give any names or privacy information, the governor reiterated. It is completely confidential and no data is tracked.

“COVID Alert NY” is available in English, Spanish, Chinese, Bengali, Korean, Russian and Haitian Creole.

Both states join Pennsylvania and Delaware in creating the regional app. Connecticut is expected to launch their notification system in the coming weeks.

Cuomo said they believe this is the first app to use data this way in the nation

The more people who download the app, the more effective it will be, according to the governors.

People can download the “COVID Alert NY” app for free from Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. Click here for more information.

To download the “COVID Alert NJ” app, click here.