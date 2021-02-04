New York reports lowest daily positivity rate since November, decrease in statewide hospitalizations

Medical personnel don PPE while attending to a patient (not infected with COVID-19) at Bellevue Hospital in New York, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK — As New York continues its battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, the state reported a decrease in hospitalizations and a decline in positivity rates, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

The governor released the state’s daily indicators, announcing the state reported a positivity rate of 4.38%, the lowest daily statewide rate since Nov. 28.

New York also reported 7,967 patient hospitalizations, the lowest since Jan. 2.

“The good news is New York’s numbers continue to show progress as the holiday surge recedes,” Gov. Cuomo said.

“Our positivity rate has been steadily declining, and that success is a reflection of New Yorkers’ commitment to defeating this beast. We know the weapon to win the war is the vaccine and more and more needles are getting in arms every day, but the federal supply is still not enough. This has been a long road, but I commend New Yorkers for their determination through it all.”

Despite seeing progress against the pandemic and the rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations, the governor warned New Yorkers not to let their guards down, saying “we cannot get cocky with COVID” especially as we enter Super Bowl weekend.

The governor declared the holiday surge was “over” late January as he announced more restrictions were lifted statewide.

Following a monthslong ban, Cuomo announced New York City indoor dining can resume at 25% capacity beginning Feb. 14.

He also announced wedding receptions in the state can resume at 50% capacity or a maximum of 150 people beginning March 15.

Since the start of the pandemic nearly one year ago, New York has reported a total 35,767 COVID-related deaths and more than 1,440,000 confirmed positive cases.