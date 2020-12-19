New York, New Jersey hide full details of coronavirus spending

Coronavirus

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
ALBANY, N.Y.— New York and New Jersey have declined to release detailed breakdowns of their spending on personal protective gear during the first frenzied months of the coronavirus outbreak.

The administration of Gov. Andrew Cuomo has for months refused to disclose full details showing how the state spent over $830 million on ventilators, protective gear and other medical supplies.

The states won’t release purchase orders showing how much they paid for the items, as other states have done.

The office of Gov. Phil Murphy released a one-page document summarizing spending but also declined to produce a detailed breakdown.

