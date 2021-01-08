New York expands vaccinations to group 1b, will launch new network of sites

FILE – In this Dec. 21, 2020 file photo, Arlene Ramirez, director of patient care at Long Island Jewish Valley Stream hospital, receives the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Valley Stream, N.Y. An ambitious goal of vaccinating 1 million New York City residents against COVID-19 in January was set Thursday by Mayor Bill de Blasio, who noted that meeting the target would require outside cooperation and the city dramatically increasing access. (Eduardo Munoz/Pool via AP, File)

NEW YORK — New York state will begin vaccinating the next subgroup of individuals against COVID-19 beginning Monday, the governor announced in his daily press briefing Friday.

In addition to health care workers being vaccinated at hospitals as a part of group 1a, a new network of vaccination sites will begin vaccinating groups 1a and 1b.

Phase 1b includes New Yorkers that are 75 years old or older, first responders, education workers, public transit workers and public safety workers.

The state is launching a new distribution network to handle these vaccinations, including pharmacies, doctor’s offices, local departments of health and more.

These locations inside the network can begin taking reservations for vaccinations beginning Monday. More info on making appointments will come then.

For more information on the vaccine program, click here.

But the governor urged that this doesn’t mean everyone will be able to be vaccinated soon, as the federal supply of vaccines has not changed.

“I need more,” Cuomo said in his news conference, pleading with the federal government for an increase in supply.

Cuomo said based on the current supply allocated for New York from the federal government, it would take 14 weeks to inoculate groups 1a and 1b.

“Some perspective: Without increased supply we expect it will take 14 weeks to vaccinate the Phase 1a and 1b groups. That would take us to April 16. We MUST continue being cautious. Wear a mask. Social distance. Be smart,” the governor said on social media.

The city is also launching a mass distribution site at the Javits Center. That location will open Wednesday.

The mayor, who has been critical of the parameters of the state’s vaccination plan, quickly supported the move to expand the eligible population.

New York City has heard enough. We will begin administering shots to City Workers and the elderly in 1B starting on Monday. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) January 8, 2021

According to Cuomo, only 13% of eligible health care workers have been vaccinated in New York City.

But Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city wanted to expand the population eligible for vaccines in order to ramp up inoculations, asking for the freedom to vaccinate whoever they can.

The state will distribute vaccines to the new sites proportionally based on population in each group. There will also be sites at public housing locations, houses of worship and in low income areas.

Cuomo and eight other U.S. governors issued a letter to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and Chief Operating Officer General Gustave Perna asking that they expedite vaccine distribution throughout the nation, the state said later Friday.