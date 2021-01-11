New York expands vaccinations to group 1B as new vaccine hubs open

Nurse Ellen Quinones prepares a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the Bathgate Post Office vaccination facility on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in the Bronx, New York.

NEW YORK — New York state begins vaccinating the next subgroup of individuals against COVID-19 on Monday, a day after new vaccine hubs opened in New York City.

In addition to health care workers being vaccinated at hospitals as a part of group 1a, a new network of vaccination sites will begin vaccinating groups 1a and 1b.

Phase 1b includes New Yorkers that are 75 years old or older, first responders, education workers, public transit workers and public safety workers.

The state is launching a new distribution network to handle these vaccinations, including pharmacies, doctor’s offices, local departments of health and more.

These locations inside the network can begin taking reservations for vaccinations beginning Monday. More info on making appointments will come then.

For more information on the vaccine program, click here.

But the governor urged that this doesn’t mean everyone will be able to be vaccinated soon, as the federal supply of vaccines has not changed.

“I need more,” Cuomo said at his Friday news conference, pleading with the federal government for an increased supply.

Cuomo said based on the current supply allocated for New York from the federal government, it would take 14 weeks to inoculate all of groups 1a and 1b.

“That would take us to April 16. We must continue being cautious. Wear a mask. Social distance. Be smart,” the governor said on social media.

To help get more New Yorkers vaccinated, three new vaccine hubs opened in New York City on Sunday.

The vaccination hubs — located in the Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens — are open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Vaccinations are by appointment only. The sites are staffed by Health Department employees and trained volunteers through the Medical Reserve Corps.

Vaccination hub locations:



South Bronx Educational Campus at 701 Saint Ann’s Ave.

Bushwick Educational Campus at 400 Irving Ave.

Hillcrest High School at 160-05 Highland Ave., Jamaica, Queens

The city is also opening two, of five, mass-vaccination sites on Monday, which will operate 24/7 with the goal of administering a combined 100,000 doses per week, according to the mayor.

The sites are located at the Bathgate Industrial Park in the Bronx and the Brooklyn Army Terminal Annex Building in Brooklyn.

Additionally, the city is launching a mass-distribution site at the Javits Center, which is set to open Wednesday.

The mayor, who has been critical of the parameters of the state’s vaccination plan, quickly supported the move to expand the eligible population.

According to Cuomo, only 13% of eligible health care workers have been vaccinated in New York City.

But Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city wanted to expand the population eligible for vaccines in order to ramp up inoculations, asking for the freedom to vaccinate whoever they can.

The state will distribute vaccines to the new sites proportionally based on population in each group. There will also be sites at public housing locations, houses of worship and in low income areas.

New Yorkers can visit the Health Department’s vaccine locations page to find more locations currently administering the COVID-19 vaccine.

Before an appointment, New Yorkers will need to complete the state’s COVID-19 vaccine form in order to get vaccinated. The state requires vaccine providers to check that the form has been filled out.

Additionally, New Yorkers eligible for the vaccine because of their job must bring proof of employment, such as an employee ID card, a letter from an employer or affiliated organization, or a recent pay stub.