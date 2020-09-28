New York residential eviction moratorium extended through to Jan. 1, Cuomo says

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — An executive order protecting New York residents from evictions was extended Monday to Jan. 1, 2021, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

The residential eviction moratorium, known as the NYS Safe Tenant Harbor Act, was established in response to the economic crisis sparked by coronavirus restrictions.

“It protects tenants from COVID-related residential evictions and foreclosures through the COVID-19 emergency,” Cuomo said Monday during a coronavirus telebriefing. “I want people to have fundamental stability in their lives.”

Last week, the governor extended a moratorium on commercial evictions and foreclosures through Oct. 20

