New York could run out of vaccine supply in 2 to 3 days: Cuomo

NEW YORK — New York is on the verge of running out of COVID-19 vaccines this week as demand continues to outstrip supply in the Empire State.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that with the current rate of supply from the federal government, the state will run out of vaccines in the next two to three days.
“You will see a week-to-week pattern of running out, waiting for the next week’s allocation,” the governor warned.
Mayor Bill de Blasio, meanwhile, said New York City had to reschedule appointments for 23,000 New Yorkers this week.
City Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi said there’s a delay in this week’s shipment of the Moderna vaccine.
All of the appointments being rescheduled this week are for people receiving the first dose and the vaccinations are expected to happen within a week or so, Chokshi said.
Those who already have second-dose appointments this week and next week should be able to keep them.
Nationwide, about half of the 31 million doses distributed have been administered so far. Only about 2 million people have received the two doses needed for maximum protection against the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Cuomo and de Blasio have been critical of the federal government for recommending states widen the pool of those eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine while maintaining or decreasing the weekly supply.
This story comprises reporting from The Associated Press.