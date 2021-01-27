New York City’s essential and front-line workers want greater pandemic protections

A construction worker waits to pick up his order at Mia Halal food cart in Brooklyn. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN — Throughout the pandemic, thousands of New Yorkers have gone to work. Their livelihoods depend on a job that cannot be done remotely.

And then there are those who want to work, but COVID-19 has made that impossible.

“From the beginning of March until now, is a tough time. I cannot work,” food cart vendor Mohamed Saad said.

He normally sells Halal food at the corner of West 50th Street and Seventh Avenue in Midtown. But his customers have disappeared.

“We applied for a loan: refused. We applied for other stuff: refused. I borrowed money from people. I ruined all my credit, maxed out all my credit cards,” Saad said.

Saad’s story is not unique, according to the Street Vendor Project. The organization said many who rely on selling food and goods on New York City sidewalks have lost everything.

Many use an underground market to rent permits for huge sums of money. Without a valid vendor license, qualifying for a loan has been hard.

“The fact that the city has not updated their street vending policy for almost 40 years is a crime within itself,” State Sen. Jessica Ramos said.

The City Council is expected to pass legislation Thursday that will create 4,000 new vending licenses over the next 10 years.

Many of New York City’s front-line and essential workers have not had it any easier.

“The highly trained medical professionals, yes medical professionals, of the FDNY EMS are told we are only worth $16 an hour. It’s shameful,” Local 2507 union president Oren Barzilay said. His union members have been on the front line battling COVID-19.

Union leaders testified before the City Council’s Committee on Civil Service and Labor Wednesday.

And while the city has said it has worked to ensure the safety of all its essential workers, there are current concerns about access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

“They have been noticed during this pandemic,” Councilman Daneek Miller, the committee chair, said. “We have raved about them greatly.”

But Miller acknowledged these valued workers who make our city run, need the tools to do it. They need the pay, the protective equipment, and the vaccine.