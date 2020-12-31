New York City to observe ‘COVID remembrance day’ March 14

NEW YORK — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that while he believes 2021 will be a “good news year,” there will be a day in the city to remember what 2020 has taken from us.

The city will observe a day of remembrance for those who have died from COVID-19 on March 14 of 2021, de Blasio announced Thursday. It will mark the anniversary of the first COVID-19 death reported by the city.

“We need to recognize 25,000 of our fellow New Yorkers gone,” the mayor said. “That’s something we have to always mark going forward. And we got to remember them by one, being there for their families and two, honoring those who did so much to try to save them and three, by working to make this city better all the time in their memory.”

De Blasio also wants the day of remembrance to serve as a warning to prepare the city for a future disaster.

“We remember also the painful lessons we learned, but it’s a time to rededicate ourselves to making a difference and changing things,” he added. “A day to look back, but it will always also be a day to look forward and say, how can we do better so we never lose people again and we have a city that is there for everyone going forward.”

On Thursday, the state of New York passed 30,000 residents reported dead from the virus.