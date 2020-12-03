New York City setting up distribution plan for 1st wave of vaccines

Coronavirus

NEW YORK — While New York continues to see a surge in coronavirus cases headed into the holiday season, reasons for hope were offered Thursday.

New York City is setting up plans to distribute COVID-19 vaccines starting this month. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that he hopes to receive 170,000 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 15, with additional vaccine shipments from Pfizer and Moderna within weeks.

New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi noted Thursday that while the Moderna vaccine can be stored at normal freezer temperatures, the Pfizer vaccine requires ultracold storage at minus 80 degrees Celsius.

Chokshi said that more than 50 city hospitals either currently have access to ultracold storage or will have ultracold freezers delivered soon.

