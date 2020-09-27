New York City continues to identify COVID ‘areas of concern’

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — City officials continue to identify what they call “areas of concern,” where spikes in coronavirus numbers are happening.

Many of the areas of concern identified Saturday have seen slight upticks in positivity rates from then. The positivity rate in Gravesend/Homequest, the highest in the city, went from 6.73% Saturday to 6.75% Sunday. Midwood, the second highest, went from 5.22% Saturday to 5.34% Sunday.

What follows are the city’s areas of concern, that area’s positivity rate on Sunday, and the area’s positivity rate on Saturday in parenthesis:

Gravesend/Homecrest, 6.75% (6.73%)

Midwood, 5.34% (5.22%)

Kew Gardens, 3.82% (3.53%)

Edgemere/Far Rockaway, 3.9% (4.03%)

Borough Park, 4.63% (4.20%)

Bensonhurst/Mapleton, 4.41% (3.81%)

Gerritsen Beach/Homecrest/Sheepshead Bay, 3.91% (3.57%)

Flatlands/Midwood, 3.85% (3.40%)

While accounting for just 7% of New York City’s population, these are 23% of the city’s positive tests.

In addition to these eight areas, the city identified four more that are showing lower but increased positivity rates. What follows are the area’s positivity rate on Sunday and the area’s positivity rate on Saturday in parenthesis.

Rego Park, 2.34% (2.46%)

Kew Gardens Hills/Pomonok, 2.71% (2.36%)

Kensington/Windsor Terrace, 2.45% (2.31%)

Brighton Beach/Manhattan Beach/Sheepshead Bay, 2.74% (2.21%)

Williamsburg also remains an area where health officials are observing a faster increase in cases compared to other parts of the city, even though the test positivity rate is below 3% (1.78%).

The state of New York’s positivity rate Sunday was 1.02% with 866 new positive tests, down from 1,005 Saturday but with the positivity rate up slightly from Saturday’s 1% even.