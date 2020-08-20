New York author: Is NYC dead forever?

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — In a recent article, a born-and-raised New Yorker detailed that New York City may never recover as it continues to grapple with the tripling effects of the coronavirus pandemic along with the recent unrest and issues surrounding homelessness and crime.

Within the last few months, several residents have also packed their bags to leave for suburban areas and even other states.

What does that mean for the future of the Big Apple?

Author and entrepreneur James Altucher explains more about what he thinks.