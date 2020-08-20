New York author: Is NYC dead forever?

by: Barbara Prempeh

NEW YORK — In a recent article, a born-and-raised New Yorker detailed that New York City may never recover as it continues to grapple with the tripling effects of the coronavirus pandemic along with the recent unrest and issues surrounding homelessness and crime.

Within the last few months, several residents have also packed their bags to leave for suburban areas and even other states.

What does that mean for the future of the Big Apple?

Author and entrepreneur James Altucher explains more about what he thinks.

