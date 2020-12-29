New year brings optimism for NYC-area mass transit

People wear masks while using the New York City subway system on April 7, 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic.

NEW YORK — For the New York area’s public transit providers, 2020 was a year of existential challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic.

Ridership and revenues cratered, more than 100 transit employees lost their lives and gaping budget holes could remain problematic for years.

The new year offers some hope for a rebound: a new presidential administration considered more friendly to public transit needs; vaccines that will slow the virus’s spread and help bring back commuters; federal stimulus dollars to blunt some of the pandemic’s effects; and advances in major infrastructure projects.

