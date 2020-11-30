New Rochelle hospital nurses poised to strike amid coronavirus surge

Nurses at Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital in Westchester County are poised to go on a two-day strike over a contract dispute.

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — Nurses at a Westchester County hospital are poised to go on strike this week, even as COVID-19 cases surge across the region.

A labor dispute at Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital could have unionized nurses walking off the job as early as Tuesday. If a deal is not worked out, nurses are planning a two-day strike.

The New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) is asking for safer working conditions and more staffing to deal with the potential surge in COVID-19 patients as the number of infections continues to spike.

Marcos Crespo, senior vice president of community affairs for Montefiore Medicine, said they have offered a 7% wage increase, tuition reimbursement and other benefits but the nurses aren’t satisfied.

The hospital has begun to relocate patients in preparation for the potential strike.

“Today, Montefiore New Rochelle is taking steps to protect the community because NYSNA leadership has chosen to go on strike during the latest surge of COVID-19,” Crespo said in a statement Monday. “To most this would seem like a good deal, even in the absence of the COVID-19 pandemic when hospitals and individuals are struggling financially.”

The NYSNA issued a statement Monday panning the hospital’s plan to move patients.

“We announced our intention to strike almost 10 days ago, and this is the best, safest plan Montefiore can come up with for our community?” Nurse Kathy Santoiemma, an NYSNA leader at New Rochelle, said. “The number of patients — including possible COVID patients — has been growing steadily in our emergency department. People in Medical-Surgical and Step-Down Units need close monitoring — transporting them is a risk. Where are they going to go? These decisions by hospital management have me extremely concerned.”

Several elected officials have written a letter in support of the nurses and are urging the hospital to nail down a contract.