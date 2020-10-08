New restrictions take effect in parts of Queens and Brooklyn with increasing COVID-19 cases

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

REGO PARK, Queens — Restaurants and some businesses are spending the next two weeks in red, orange or yellow zones.

The city and state created the areas in response to an uptick of cases in the southern part of Brooklyn, and in the Queens areas of Far Rockaway, Forest Hills and Rego Park.

Fitness establishments and personal care services, such as salons and barbers, must close in the red and orange zones.

Title Boxing Studio on Austin Street in Forest Hills recently reopened with a reconfigured floor plan and classes on the roof.

Owner Danny Azzo acknowledges the frustration, but he won’t let it stop them.

“We go on pause again and I have to tell employees to file unemployment again,” Azzo said. “It’s thrown everything up in the air again for us.”

They’re already planning for another reopening.

Only take-out is available in areas with the highest increase. Indoor dining is prohibited in the orange area, while outdoor dining is allowed.

Carmine Polito is the owner of Portofino Ristorante along Queens Boulevard where they recently upgraded ventilation and remodeled the dining room.

“It’s bad. It’s really bad timing but we have to follow the rules,” he said.

Officials have said the plan will be in place a minimum of 14 days.

Check the zones and restrictions here.