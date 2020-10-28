Paterson imposes curfew on businesses, restaurants, bars as COVID-19 cases spike

Patricia Adams, a resident of senior housing, is tested for COVID-19 in Paterson, New Jersey on May 8, 2020.

PATERSON, N.J. — Paterson’s mayor is imposing a curfew on businesses, including grocery stores, as the city and state continue to see a spike in coronavirus cases.

Mayor Andre Sayegh signed an executive order Wednesday that requires all businesses to close by midnight daily.

Gas stations can stay open, but only to dispense gas. Restaurants can offer pick-up and delivery after midnight, but congregating inside or outside the establishment is prohibited.

The curfew goes into effect Thursday.

“Recently we’ve seen a spike,” said Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh.

Over the weekend, police raided bars and nightclubs after complaints about large crowds with no masks.

“There was no social distancing, no masks,” said Paterson Police Director Jerry Speziale. “Over 200 people in a place where occupancy is 100.”

Police showed photos of night clubs with large crowds inside and lines outside.

All residents are encouraged to remain indoors after 9 p.m. and should continue to practice social distancing, the executive order states.

New Jersey officials have been raising the alarm in recent weeks amid a steady rise in the number of new COVID-19 cases.

On Tuesday, the Health Department reported 1,663 new cases and 14 additional lab-confirmed deaths. More than 1,000 new cases have been reported each day for the past week.

Last week Paterson was seeing about 22 new cases a day on average. This week, those daily rates of new infection have doubled.

Gov. Phil Murphy called the new cases and deaths “sobering.”

“We are still in the midst of a pandemic and need everyone to take this seriously,” the governor warned.

Paterson joins a growing list of New Jersey cities taking steps to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Newark has imposed an 8 p.m. curfew on non-essential businesses as well as other restrictions.

In Hoboken, bars and restaurants will be required to close at midnight every night of the week beginning Thursday.