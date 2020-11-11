New restrictions on NY bars, restaurants, gyms as state sees coronavirus surge

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — New York bars, restaurants and gyms face new restrictions as the state experiences a surge in coronavirus cases, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.

“It’s really getting much, much worse by the day,” Cuomo said of the resurgence of COVID-19 in New York and across the country.

Any establishment with a state liquor license, including bars and restaurants, must close daily at 10 p.m., Cuomo said. Restaurants can still offer food-only takeout and delivery services after 10 p.m.

Gyms will also have to close daily at 10 p.m.

Additionally, indoor gatherings at private residences will be limited to 10 people.

“Bars, restaurants, gyms, house parties — that’s where it’s coming from, primarily,” Cuomo said. “And those are the ones we can address.”

The new statewide rules will go into effect Friday at 10 p.m.

Of the 164,300 tests reported on Tuesday, 4,820 were positive. The statewide percent of positivity was 2.93%.

The average percent of positive cases in the state’s microclusters, which are oversampled since officials know there are growing outbreaks in these areas, was 4.96%.

Without the microcluster areas, the percent of positive cases in the state was 2.58%.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose to 1,628, up from 1,548 a day earlier, according to Cuomo.

An additional 21 fatalities were reported, bringing the death toll to 26,026 lives lost since March.

On Monday, Gov. Phil Murphy announced similar restrictions on bars and restaurants in New Jersey, which is also seeing a resurgence of the virus.

Bars, restaurants, clubs, lounges and banquet halls in the Garden State must halt indoor dining services daily between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. beginning Thursday. All barside seating will also be prohibited at all hours.

Outdoor, takeout and delivery services can continue past 10 p.m.