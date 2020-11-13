New restrictions on NY bars, restaurants, gyms go into effect

The inside of a restaurant is pictured (PIX11)

NEW YORK CITY — New York’s new restrictions on bars, restaurants and gyms go into effect Friday as the state, and country, experience a surge in new coronavirus cases.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the new rules on Wednesday, ordering any establishment with a state liquor license to halt indoor and outdoor dining at 10 p.m. and gyms to close by 10 p.m.

Restaurants are still allowed to offer food-only takeout and delivery services after 10 p.m., Cuomo said.

Additionally, indoor gatherings at private residences will be limited to 10 people.

“Bars, restaurants, gyms, house parties — that’s where it’s coming from, primarily,” Cuomo said. “And those are the ones we can address.”

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has voiced support for the state’s new rules.

City Council Member Mark Levine said Thursday that indoor dining should stop immediately altogether across NYC.

“The virus is surging in New York City,” the chair of the City Council’s Health Committee said. “And we have to act fast now to limit social indoor interactions.”

New York reported 4,797 new virus cases in the state Thursday, the second day we’ve seen over 4,000 new daily cases – a number not seen since April.

The new curfews come the same week New Jersey imposed similar restrictions in an attempt to curb their own resurgence of COVID-19.

Across the U.S., over 10.3 million cases have been recorded. Cases per day are now on the rise in 49 states, and deaths per day are climbing in 39.

Health experts have blamed the increase in part on the onset of cold weather and growing frustration with mask-wearing and other precautions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.