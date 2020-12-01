New NJ COVID-19 numbers show a need for preventive measures

HOBOKEN, N.J. — A sad, deadly story emerges from new numbers out regarding the effect of the coronavirus on New Jersey residents.

The 90 people recorded as newly deceased from COVID-19 is the highest one-day reported total since June 13. Also, the 3,129 hospital patients confirmed with the virus is the highest number in six months.

The rise in those numbers is tied to increased concern that the emergency departments of Jersey’s 71 hospitals are on course to be overwhelmed.

The state’s Gov. Phil Murphy issued new restrictions on Monday, limiting outdoor activities to 25 people, down from 150 last month, and 500 earlier in the autumn. That restriction goes into effect next Monday, Dec. 7.

The governor also placed indoor sports for young people and adults on “complete pause” until January 2, 2021.

The measures are intended to help promote New Jerseyans’ health.

However a new study from researchers at Rutgers University, as well as researchers at Northwestern, Harvard, and Northeastern Universities, shows that social distancing in the country has decreased “dramatically” since the spring. The ongoing survey of more than 130,000 people nationwide also concluded that mask wearing has increased.

The study, called the “50 States COVID-19 Survey,” further found that “the sub-populations with higher levels of social distancing were women, Asian Americans and African Americans, older, more educated, and Democratic.”

It also reported that “partisan gaps in behavior are very large and have increased — especially for social distancing — over the past 6 months.”

“Finally,” wrote the report’s authors, “the states that have had the lowest levels of social distancing behavior and mask wearing are currently suffering the worst outbreaks.”