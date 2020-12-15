New Jersey’s first COVID-19 vaccines given on ‘momentous day’

Nurse Maritza Beniquez receives the first non-trial COVID-19 vaccine in New Jersey on Dec. 15, 2020.

NEWARK, N.J. — New Jersey administered its first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday morning on what Gov. Phil Murphy described as a “momentous day.”

The vaccines were given to health care workers just after 8 a.m. at University Hospital in Newark, one of cities hardest hit by the deadly virus.

Nurse Maritza Beniquez was the first person in the state to be vaccinated in a non-trial setting.

“This is it!” she shouted as the injection was administered.

Gov. Murphy was on hand as the first vaccine doses were administered at the vaccine clinic at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School. The clinic has the potential daily capacity of at least 600 vaccinations.

State Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli has said the state expects to receive about 76,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week and another 86,000 next week.

She said that if the Moderna vaccine is given emergency authorization later this week, New Jersey could get about 150,000 doses by early next week.

Health care workers as well as long-term care residents and staff in the state will get the vaccine first. The state aims to vaccinate about 70% of the population as more vaccines become available.

About 400 hospitals and other health care facilities across the country will get their first shipments of the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday.

New York began its COVID-19 vaccination program on Monday.

The expansion comes one day after the nation’s death toll surpassed a staggering 300,000.