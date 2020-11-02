New Jersey’s 2nd wave may not peak until 2021, officials say

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW JERSEY — New projections from New Jersey said the state may not enter the peak of a COVID-`19 second wave until the first quarter of 2021, officials said Monday.

The state also cautioned their modeling for the next peak is preliminary, and the course of new cases could be changed through mask wearing, social distancing and other preventative measures.

“Which is why, at the end of the day, it is so important that we all sort of buck up again and push back against this fatigue,” said Gov. Phil Murphy.

Over the weekend, police in Newark took enforcement actions against partying going on at 10 different locations.

“In a minute, we may have to put stronger measures in place,” said Newark Mayor Ras Baraka.

Newark Police shut down five bars, including Zepe’s Cafe — where police observed crowds not social distancing on Friday night and ordered them to close for the weekend.

At Vivo Lounge, police found people inside eating after the mayor’s 8 p.m. COVID-19 curfew.

Newark Police also busted a warehouse party at an undisclosed location Friday, where they confiscated $10,000 in illegal alcohol and arrested two organizers.

“Do we not have the discipline enough to forego a Halloween party for one year?,” said Baraka. “Come on, it will be here next year. Forego it. The Christmas celebration and the Thanksgiving stuff, forego it.”

Newark focused their enforcement actions over the holiday weekend in the Ironbound section of the city, where one in three people tested there are coming back positive.

New Jersey reported over 1,379 new coronavirus cases Monday, continuing a two-week surge.

Hospitalizations are also spiking, with more than 1,000 people sick in hospitals with COVID-19 for the past six days straight.

Despite the focus in many places on bars and late night partying, the state reported today that new cases among young people are plateauing, while an older age group is now driving the surge.

“Those older working adults, roughly 35-to-55-year-old’s, they are the ones driving the big increases that we are seeing now,” said Dr. Ed Lifshitz, Director of New Jersey Communicable Disease Services.