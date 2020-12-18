New Jersey to open ‘vaccine mega-sites’ in early January

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy tours a field medical station inside the Atlantic City Convention Center, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Atlantic City, N.J. The center was converted into a makeshift hospital to handle patient overflow in response to COVID-19. (Joe Lamberti/Camden Courier-Post via AP, Pool)

TRENTON, N.J. — The state of New Jersey is opening what it’s calling “vaccine mega-sites” to attempt to make coronavirus innoculations easier for frontline health workers and other people who will be part of the first wave of vaccinations.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced the new sites at his Friday press conference. The sites are mainly to service people who are in what the state classifies as “Category 1A,” people they want to get vaccine before anyone else given their professions.

Murphy also anticipates the sites providing vaccination to people in “Category 1B,” which consists of essential workers, before moving to the 1C category of adults 65+ w/ high-risk medical conditions. They anticipate eventually opening the sites to the general public.

The sites are as follows:

Bergen County: Meadowlands Sports Complex in East Rutherford.

Meadowlands Sports Complex in East Rutherford. Morris County: Rockaway Townsquare Mall in Rockaway Township.

Rockaway Townsquare Mall in Rockaway Township. Middlesex County: New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center in Edison.

New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center in Edison. Burlington County: Moorestown Mall in Moorestown.

Moorestown Mall in Moorestown. Gloucester County: Rowan College of South Jersey in Deptford Township.

Rowan College of South Jersey in Deptford Township. Atlantic County: Atlantic City Convention Center in Atlantic City.

The Meadowlands has served as a testing site in the past, while Atlantic City Convention Center was notably used as a field hospital during the earliest waves of the coronavirus when ICU beds were becoming scarce.

Over 16,000 New Jerseyans have been confirmed dead from the coronavirus. There have been over 400,000 confirmed cases in the state.