New Jersey to no longer utilize tri-state travel advisory; non-essential interstate travel discouraged

NEW JERSEY — New Jersey will no longer utilize the tri-state travel advisory, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Wednesday..

“As COVID-19 cases continue to rise at an alarming rate, New Jersey will no longer utilize previously outlined metrics to inform its travel advisory,” the governor said in a statement.

“Travelers and residents returning from any U.S. state or territory beyond the immediate area (New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and Delaware) should self-quarantine at their home for 14 days as CDC recommends,” the statement said.

The Department of Health is expected to announce additional guidance in the coming days regarding travel precautions.

Until then, Gov. Murphy encouraged individuals to continue to abide by the state’s current guidance.

In June, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut announced the tri-state area had imposed a 14-day quarantine on people traveling to the tri-state area from states with a high transmission rate of coronavirus.

New York announced early November the state would no longer utilize the advisory and would instead require proof of a negative COVID-19 test dated within three days of arriving in the state. Travelers must also quarantine for at least three days upon arrival and get another COVID-19 test on the fourth day.

Connecticut is the only state that follows the original travel advisory.