Indoor-dining capacity at New Jersey restaurants expands Friday

NEW JERSEY — Just in time for Super Bowl Sunday, New Jersey restaurants are getting some relief from COVID-19 restrictions that have kept most customers out in the cold.

Starting at 8 a.m. Friday, capacity at Garden State restaurants for indoor dining is being raised to 35%, up slightly from the 25% limit, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Wednesday.

Murphy also said the statewide 10 p.m. curfew for eateries will lifted on Friday, however local curfews may still remain in place. Murphy originally mandated the curfew in November for bars and restaurants.

Restaurants in New Jersey were first allowed to welcome patrons back inside at a limited capacity in early September, after months of business owners calling on Murphy to bring back indoor dining.

The news came nearly a week after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced New York City restaurants could finally resume indoor dining at a 25% capacity on Valentine’s Day, after a months-long ban and multiple lawsuits from restaurant owners.